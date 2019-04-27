The 122 year old Altruistic Club of Canton would like to invite everyone to attend their 63rd Annual Coffee. The club’s only fundraiser is Tuesday morning, May 14, 2019 from 7:30 until 10:30 a.m. at the First Christian Church, 215 West Elm, Canton.

Editor,

Regard for and devotion to the interest of others is the definition of altruism. The Altruistic Club originated in 1894 and was organized in 1897. It was known as the Progressive Art Club and began with 14 members. It currently has 65 members.

The purpose of the Altruistic Club is to “alleviate suffering among individuals in Fulton County, to those less fortunate who are needy and worthy of help.”

The motto of the club, “Not for ourselves, But for Others”, continues to be the focus and the goal of the Altruistic Club.

The theme of this year is Garden of Giving: Kindness, Compassion, Service.

An assortment of homemade baked goods, fruit, coffee, and tea will be served. If you are unable to stay and enjoy breakfast with us at the church, you can pick up boxes of the baked goods “to go”.

You can also pre-order the delicious goodies and have them delivered to you in Canton on the morning of the event.

Pre-orders can be made by calling the co-chairwomen of this year’s coffee: Jean Sprecher (309-224-3153 or Debbie Stephenson (309-338-0979).

They request that pre-orders be made no later than May 12.

The continued support of the community, business leaders, organizations, and individuals through the years has enabled the Altruistic Club to work fulfilling its goal.

Numerous donations of needed equipment to Graham Hospital have been made.

Other assistance has been to individuals who need help with medical bills, dental bills, prescriptions, eyeglasses, lifeline units, hearing aids, wheelchairs, etc.

The true purpose of the club is to assist Fulton County residents with medical costs.

Please join us, bring your friends, family, neighbors, and co-workers on Tuesday, May 14, and enjoy a wide variety of homemade treats and fellowship. Help support the Altruistic Club’s worthy projects. Help us make a difference in someone’s life.

We wish to thank the Daily Ledger for its support throughout the years by taking photographs and publishing articles.

Debbie Booth,

Corresponding Secretary

Jean Sprecher and Debbie Stephenson,

Co-Chairs