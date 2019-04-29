The Farmington Central and Lewistown high school track and field team took part in Friday’s Roger Washburn Invitational hosted by Eureka High School.

The girls competition saw Lewistown finish 12th with five points, while Farmington was 13th with four points. Host Eureka won the team title with 130 points, followed by El Paso-Gridley with 100 points. In fresh-soph girls competition, Lewistown tied for fifth with five points with Eureka recording a top score of 18 points. Results for Farmington and Lewistown included the following: 100-meters – Kylee Hayden, FCHS, 18th, 15.18 seconds and Maci Martindale, LHS, 22nd, 15.56. 200 – Miranda Hursey, FCHS, ninth, 29.38. 400 – No entries. 800 – Carli Heffren, LHS, 11th, 2:47.40; Tori Benedict, FCHS, 15th, 2:56.21 and Annabelle Easley, FCHS, 22nd, 3:12.42. 1600 – Anna Heffren, LHS, fifth, 5:54.36; Makenna Hintz, FCHS, eighth, 6:01.57 and Kyleigh Schrock, LHS, 16th, 6:46.82. 3200 – Addy Neal, FCHS, fifth, 13:31.00 and Odessa Grove, LHS, 10th, 14:51.15. 100 hurdles – Deidra Lange, FCHS, 12th, 19.10. 300 hurdles – Lange, FCHS, eighth, 57.49. 4x100 relay – Farmington (Hursey, Rachel Elliot, Justyce Jennings and Hayden), ninth, 55.42 and Lewistown (Lydia Cripe, Grace Evans, Martindale and Kate Heffren), 12th, 1:01.11. 4x200 – Farmington (Bridget Kalb, Jennings, Kylie Turner and Elliot), ninth, 2:01.70 and Lewistown (Cripe, Evans, Martindale and Heffren), 12th, 2:11.74. 4x400 – No entries. 4x400 (fresh-soph) – Lewistown (Kate Heffren, Evans, Grove and Schrock), fourth, 5:24.37. 4x800 – Farmington (Hintz, Melissa McVey, Lily Sharum and Laura Stevens), fifth, 11:00.02. Shot put – Libby Hopkins, LHS, fifth, 31-feet, 4 1/4-inches; Paige Bennett, LHS, sixth, 31-0; Addison Gilstrap, FCHS, 17th, 26-11 and Lynzie Perdue, FCHS, 18th, 26-7 ½. Discus – Bennett, LHS, seventh, 97-5; Hopkins, LHS, 10th, 93-10; Gilstrap, FCHS, 22nd, 73-7 and Perdue, FCHS, 26th, 55-7. High jump – Kalb, FCHS, tie for seventh, 4-6. Pole vault – Sarah Litchfield, FCHS, NH and Kaitlyn Lebron, FCHS, NH. Long jump – Kate Heffren, LHS, tie for 13th, 13-5 ¼ and Lange, FCHS, FOUL. Triple jump – Lange, FCHS, FOUL. The boys meet saw Farmington and Lewistown place 13th and 14th respectively with two points and one point. Eureka breezed to the team title with 155 points with Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central placing a distant second with 57 points. Results for Farmington and Lewistown included the following: 100 – Sam Fletcher, FCHS, seventh, 12.28; Jason Chrestensen, FCHS, 14th, 12.68; Alex Benedict, 23rd, 13.34 and Colby McCombs, LHS, 24th, 13.58. 200 – Matthew Bowers, LHS, 19th, 27.61. 400 – Dylan Hunt, FCHS, 13th, 56.74 and Chrestensen, FCHS, 17th, 59.56. 800 – Andrew Cation, FCHS, eighth, 2:04.74 and Adian Basalay, FCHS, 10th, 2:05.57. 1600 – Cation, FCHS, sixth, 4:54.42 and Robbie Hess, LHS, seventh, 4:53.19. 3200 – Devin Boggs, LHS, 14th, 11:11.83. 110 hurdles – Ken Thomas, LHS, 10th, 20.48. 300 hurdles – Fletcher, FCHS, sixth, 44.92 and Thomas, LHS, 13th, 52.74. 4x100 – No entries. 4x200 – Lewistown (Benedict, John Ross Hess, McCombs and Matthew Goldring), 11th, 1:46.01. 4x400 – No entries. 4x400 (fresh-soph) – Lewistown (Hess, Goldring, Benedict and Porter Black), eighth, 4:18.35. 4x800 – No entries. Shot put – Dane Winkler, LHS, 13th, 36-7; Chris Haggard, FCHS, 16th, 35-2 and Jacob Warren, LHS, 32-7. Discus – Warren, LHS, sixth, 121-6; Haggard, FCHS, 16th, 99-0 and Winkler, LHS, SCR. High jump – Ethan Evans, FCHS, NH. Pole vault – Thomas, LHS, tie for seventh, 10-6; Goldring, LHS, ninth, 9-6 and Matt Kenney, FCHS, tie for 10th, 9-0. Long jump – Hess, LHS, 14th, 17-9; Bowers, LHS, 17th, 16-6 and Dylan Hunt, FCHS, 22nd, 15-10. Triple jump – Hunt, FCHS, 10th, 33-0 and Bowers, LHS, FOUL.