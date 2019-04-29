The Canton JV softball squad improved to 16-4 on the season with a 6-5 walk-off victory over Sacred Heart-Griffin Friday afternoon at the Canton Softball Complex.

The Canton JV softball squad improved to 16-4 on the season with a 6-5 walk-off victory over Sacred Heart-Griffin Friday afternoon at the Canton Softball Complex. The Lady Giants scored first, tallying three runs in the bottom of the second. However, SHG rallied with three runs in the top of the third to knot the contest. Both teams scored single runs in their next at-bat to leave the game deadlocked 4-4 after 4 ½ innings. That is the way the game remained before the visitors recorded a single run in the top of the seventh to grab a 5-4 advantage. The Lady Giants would have the final say however, scoring twice in their final at-bat with Ashlyn Zedric’s hit bringing home the game-winner. Dakota Seipel had three hits, while Brenna Reid added two hits for Canton. Ella Wheeler also knocked in two runs for the Lady Giants, who finished with 13 hits and committed three errors. In the circle, Ella Dixon picked up the win, allowing nine hits, striking out six.