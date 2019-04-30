A Kansas school district says it has fired a teacher who was caught on video kicking a kindergartner in the back.

The 5-year-old girl reportedly didn't join the rest of her class leaving the library at Bluejacket Flint Elementary School, according to Kansas City TV station KCTV. The teacher found her hiding in a bookcase.

The girl's mother, who asked the TV station not to identify her, says her daughter told her that afternoon that she didn't want to go back to school. When asked why, the girl allegedly said, "I don’t like my teacher. She’s really mean. She hit me on my arm."

The mother says the girl had a red mark on her arm. The girl reportedly told another teacher about the incident, but the mother said nothing was done at the time.

When the mother returned to the campus, she spoke with the teacher. In the conversation, which was recorded, the teacher claimed the girl had kicked her and was pulling books off the shelves, among other things.

The mother wasn't convinced and, after learning there was video of the incident, asked for a copy. She says what was on the video didn't match at all what she'd been told.

"When I saw the video it was heartbreaking, because everything she said, she sat at the same table as me and just lied about everything ... she lied to me. She lied to everyone else. She was almost really convincing," the mother told KCTV.

The Shawnee Mission School District, in a statement, said it was "deeply distressed" by the video.

"We take our responsibility to keep our children safe extremely seriously, and as parents and educators, we are heartbroken whenever a child is not treated with love and respect," the written statement said, in part.

Wichita, Kan., TV station KWCH reports the district has terminated the teacher.