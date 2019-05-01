The Canton High fresh-soph boys track team placed eighth out of 10 teams in Monday’s Morton Fresh-Soph Invitational.

The Canton High fresh-soph boys track team placed eighth out of 10 teams in Monday’s Morton Fresh-Soph Invitational. The Little Giants finished with 32.5 points. Pekin won the team title with 135.5 points. Metamora was next with 113 points, followed by Peoria Notre Dame (95), Normal Community West (90.5), Richwoods (72), Washington (55) and Morton (43). Following CHS in the team standings were Normal Community (31.5) and Limestone (31). Results for the Little Giants included the following: 100-meters – Jaydon Fleisch, 14th, 12.63 seconds and Miles Hinderliter, 17th, 13.23. 200 – Fleisch, eighth, 25.60 and Cally Stein, ninth, 25.92. 400 – Turner Plumer, ninth, 57.57 and Connar Beaty, 15th, 58.40. 800 – Andrew Krus, 20th, 2:35.88. 1600 – Tanner Putman, 17th, 6:29.45. 3200 – No entries. 110 hurdles – No entries. 300 hurdles – No entries. 4x100 relay – Ezra Denny, Avery Dry, Stein and Fleisch, seventh, 48.37. 4x200 – Denny, Dry, Fleisch and Stein, sixth, 1:40.46. 4x400 – Beaty, Plumer, Hinderliter and Lucas Fontana, ninth, 3:59.62. 4x800 – No entries. Shot put – Drew Petty, first, 41-feet, 10-inches and Briggs Grisolano, eighth, 36-3. Discus – Petty, third, 110-0 and Grisolano, seventh, 98-11. High jump – Beaty, tie for seventh, 5-0 and Fontana, tie for ninth, 4-10. Pole vault – No entries. Long jump – Denny, ninth, 17-11 ½ and Stein, tie for 11th, 17-5 ½. Triple jump – Denny, third, 37-10.