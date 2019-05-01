Mayor Kent McDowell signed a proclamation Tuesday morning designating May 17 and 18 as Poppy Days.

Five members of the VFW were present for the signing; Ron Brown, Wayne Erickson, Harold Rose, Gary Bouc and Jim Guppy.

Following World War I, according to www.legion.org, the poppy flourished in Europe.

Scientists said the reason for the burst in growth was due to soils in France and Belgium.

The soils had become enriched with lime from the rubble left by the war.

The result was a beautiful, red poppy.

Following the publication of the wartime poem, “In Flanders Fields”, the red poppy came to symbolize the blood shed.

The poem, written by Lieutenant Colonel John McCrae, M.D., was completed while he was serving on the front lines.

The proclamation said, in part, “I, Kent A. McDowell…..ask all citizens to pay tribute to those who have made the ultimate sacrifice in the name of freedom by wearing the Memorial Poppy on these days.”