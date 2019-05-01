The Prairie Wind Ensemble under the direction of Jim Tallman will presents the ensemble’s final concert of the 41st season on Friday, May 10, 2019.

EAST PEORIA-The Prairie Wind Ensemble under the direction of Jim Tallman will presents the ensemble’s final concert of the 41st season on Friday, May 10, 2019. The ensemble, in residence at Illinois Central College, will present the concert at 7:30 p.m. in the Performing Arts Center on the East Peoria campus. The concert will feature Logan Jackson, the Earl Barnes Student Soloist Competition winner.

The concert, “Around the World in 80 (or so) Minutes,” will feature familiar music from around the world. Selections will include: Theme from Lawrence of Arabia, Four Scottish Dances, Mt. Everest and other familiar selections including marches from around the world for your enjoyment. Craig Fitzpatrick will conduct his composition, Re-Connected: (Three Incomplete Curves) which he wrote in 2008. The PWE will have performed this composition on a joint concert with the Fox Valley Concert Band which had commissioned Mr. Fitzpatrick to write it for the Fox Valley Ensemble’s 25th anniversary. Our student soloist, Logan Jackson from Bartonville, will perform the Morceau Symphonique on trombone.

The PWE has a rich history owed to its founder, Conductor Emeritus Dr. Donald Lewellen, who created the ensemble in 1977. Dr. Lewellen led the ensemble until his retirement in 2003.

The ensemble membership represents many professional backgrounds. Approximately 70 percent of members are current or retired professional music educators. The remaining 30 percent represent a diverse set of occupations including recording technician, nurse, educator, anesthesiologist, information technologist, electronics technician, engineer, attorney, homemaker, electrician, retail manager, and project manager. Members travel weekly from Knoxville, Canton, Macomb, Bloomington, Normal, Peoria Heights, Washington, North Pekin, Marquette Heights, Avon, Morton, Cuba, Galesburg, Chillicothe, Dunlap, Glasford, Mapleton, Bartonville, Metamora, Germantown Hills, Marseilles, Farmington and Elmwood as well as Peoria, East Peoria and Morton to perform with the group.

Tickets for the concert are $10 for adults and $8 for students and seniors. Children under 12 are free. Tickets may be purchased through the Illinois Central College Performing Arts Center by phone 309- 694-5136 or in person. There will be tickets available at the door the day of the performance.

Further information, pictures, contacts and updates for the ensemble can be found on the website: www.prairiewindensemble.com, Chairman of the PWE Board: Katrina Fitzpatrick, katrina.fitzpatrick@mcusd709.org, or Elizabeth Lehnhausen Driscoll, PWE Publicity eldriscoll49@gmail.com.