MONMOUTH-Twenty-four members of the YMCA Tumbling Tornados competition team recently travelled to a meet in Monmouth.
The athletes competed against power tumblers from 22 other gyms based on age and skill level in three different events, which included tumbling (floor), double-mini, and trampoline.
In total, the team brought home 66 awards, including 14-First Place, 11-Second Place, and 12-Third Place trophies.
The Tornados will attend the USTA State Championship in Bourbonnais May 4-5.
Monmouth meet results:
TUMBLING (FLOOR)
Sub-Beginner First Place: Havenley Eskridge, Kenzie Macvean, Piper Teresi
Second Place: Bailey Deushane, Jack Fitzjarrald
Fifth Place: Ainsley Porter
Beginner Third Place: Cadence Larkin
Fifth Place: Penelope Black, Presley Vermillion
Seventh Place: Ava Ashley
Eighth Place: Mylee Dawson
Sub-Novice Third Place: Olivia Duncan
Fourth Place: Kaelyn Macvean, Morgyn Guppy
Fifth Place: Makayla Teresi
Sixth Place: Kate Fitzjarrald
Intermediate Third Place: Mollie Cornell
Sub-Advanced First Place: Hannah Uryasz
Fifth Place: Jenaya Moore
DOUBLE-MINI Beginner First Place: Kenzie Macvean, Piper Teresi, Eva Knollman
Second Place: Ainsley Porter, Marlee Mench, Jack Fitzjarrald
Third Place: Havenley Eskridge, Kate Fitzjarrald, Ava Ashley, Matthew Kruzan
Fourth Place: Bailey Deushane, Penelope Black, Presley Vermillion Fifth Place: Julia Tourtillott
Sixth Place: Mylee Dawson
Novice First Place: Mollie Cornell, Carter Macvean
Second Place: Kaelyn Macvean, Morgyn Guppy
Fourth Place: Olivia Duncan, Cadence Larkin
Sixth Place: Makayla Teresi
Intermediate First Place: Hannah Uryasz
TRAMPOLINE
Beginner First Place: Kenzie Macvean, Piper Teresi
Second Place: Ainsley Porter, Ava Ashley
Third Place: Havenley Eskridge, Bailey Deushane, Mylee Dawson, Jack Fitzjarrald
Fourth Place: Julia Tourtillott, Eva Knollman, Matthew Kruzan
Fifth Place: Penelope Black
Sixth Place: Presley Vermillion
Novice First Place: Makayla Teresi
Fourth Place: Cadence Larkin, Morgyn Guppy
Fifth Place: Olivia Duncan, Marlee Mench
Seventh Place: Kate Fitzjarrald
Intermediate
First Place: Carter Macvean
Second Place: Mollie Cornell, Jenaya Moore
Third Place: Kaelyn Macvean
Fifth Place: Hannah Uryasz