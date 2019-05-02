Twenty-four members of the YMCA Tumbling Tornados competition team recently travelled to a meet in Monmouth.

MONMOUTH-Twenty-four members of the YMCA Tumbling Tornados competition team recently travelled to a meet in Monmouth.

The athletes competed against power tumblers from 22 other gyms based on age and skill level in three different events, which included tumbling (floor), double-mini, and trampoline.

In total, the team brought home 66 awards, including 14-First Place, 11-Second Place, and 12-Third Place trophies.

The Tornados will attend the USTA State Championship in Bourbonnais May 4-5.

Monmouth meet results:

TUMBLING (FLOOR)

Sub-Beginner First Place: Havenley Eskridge, Kenzie Macvean, Piper Teresi

Second Place: Bailey Deushane, Jack Fitzjarrald

Fifth Place: Ainsley Porter

Beginner Third Place: Cadence Larkin

Fifth Place: Penelope Black, Presley Vermillion

Seventh Place: Ava Ashley

Eighth Place: Mylee Dawson

Sub-Novice Third Place: Olivia Duncan

Fourth Place: Kaelyn Macvean, Morgyn Guppy

Fifth Place: Makayla Teresi

Sixth Place: Kate Fitzjarrald

Intermediate Third Place: Mollie Cornell

Sub-Advanced First Place: Hannah Uryasz

Fifth Place: Jenaya Moore

DOUBLE-MINI Beginner First Place: Kenzie Macvean, Piper Teresi, Eva Knollman

Second Place: Ainsley Porter, Marlee Mench, Jack Fitzjarrald

Third Place: Havenley Eskridge, Kate Fitzjarrald, Ava Ashley, Matthew Kruzan

Fourth Place: Bailey Deushane, Penelope Black, Presley Vermillion Fifth Place: Julia Tourtillott

Sixth Place: Mylee Dawson

Novice First Place: Mollie Cornell, Carter Macvean

Second Place: Kaelyn Macvean, Morgyn Guppy

Fourth Place: Olivia Duncan, Cadence Larkin

Sixth Place: Makayla Teresi

Intermediate First Place: Hannah Uryasz

TRAMPOLINE

Beginner First Place: Kenzie Macvean, Piper Teresi

Second Place: Ainsley Porter, Ava Ashley

Third Place: Havenley Eskridge, Bailey Deushane, Mylee Dawson, Jack Fitzjarrald

Fourth Place: Julia Tourtillott, Eva Knollman, Matthew Kruzan

Fifth Place: Penelope Black

Sixth Place: Presley Vermillion

Novice First Place: Makayla Teresi

Fourth Place: Cadence Larkin, Morgyn Guppy

Fifth Place: Olivia Duncan, Marlee Mench

Seventh Place: Kate Fitzjarrald

Intermediate

First Place: Carter Macvean

Second Place: Mollie Cornell, Jenaya Moore

Third Place: Kaelyn Macvean

Fifth Place: Hannah Uryasz