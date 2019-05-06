North Fulton and South Fulton recorded splits, while Lewistown was swept in Prairieland Conference twinbills played Saturday.

North Fulton and South Fulton recorded splits, while Lewistown was swept in Prairieland Conference twinbills played Saturday. Meanwhile, Farmington was defeated in a non-conference game played Friday. Saturday’s Games NORTH FULTON 10-1, PEORIA HTS. 0-7 At Cuba, the Wildcats won the opener before Patriots bounced back to salvage a split. In the opener, Wyatt Neidig tossed a one-hit shut out, striking out five as North Fulton (10-10, 4-6 Prairieland North) chalked up a run-rule win. The Wildcats would score three runs in each of the first two innings before adding four runs in the third. North Fulton had just six hits, including two each by Tucker Watters and Caleb Harrison. Watters, Trever Goforth and Zach Jurgensen each knocked in two runs for the Wildcats. Game two saw Peoria Heights scored in four different innings in securing the split. The Patriots scored twice in the second, fifth and seventh innings, along with a single run in the third, finishing with nine hits and two errors. North Fulton tallied its lone run in the sixth, finishing with four hits and three errors. Wes Frame was the pitcher of record for North Fulton, striking out six in seven innings. SOUTH FULTON 2-7, BUSHNELL/WP 6-3 At Astoria, the Sparclones won the opened before the Rebels bounced back for the split in this Prairieland South Division doubleheader. Game one saw BWP break open a 1-1 game with four runs in the top of the fourth. The two teams would trade single runs in closing out the contest. BWP out-hit South Fulton 8-7 with the Rebels also being charged with two errors. Quinton Pilger and Brycen Dean had two hits each for South Fulton (3-20, 1-9 Prairieland South). Pilger also pitched six innings, striking out five for the Rebels. The second contest saw South Fulton score all seven of its runs in the bottom of the fifth as it rallied from a 2-0 deficit on the way to the victory. Both teams finished with eight hits with Cole Lannery and McKade Brooks notching two hits each for the Rebels. Justin Parks went the distance on the mound for South Fulton, striking out two. ILLINI WEST 5-11, LEWISTOWN 1-1 At Lewistown, the Indian offense was held in check as the visiting Chargers recorded the Prairieland South Division sweep. In the opener, Illini West scored once in the first and twice in the second before both teams scored single runs in the fourth. The visitors tacked on their final run in the sixth. Both team had six hits with IW also committing four errors, compared to two for Lewistown (8-9, 3-5). Logan Owens had two hits and Kenneth Munson one RBI for Lewistown. Ethan Mikulich pitched five innings, striking out six, while Owens pitched the final two innings, notching three strikeouts. Game two saw the Chargers bolt out to a 4-0 lead in the opening frame before scoring three runs in the fifth and sixth innings that made it 10-1. Lewistown recorded its lone run in the bottom of the sixth, before the visitors chalked up their final run in the seventh. Illini West would out-hit Lewistown 10-8 with Owens recording two hits for the Indians. Friday’s Game EUREKA 8, FARMINGTON 0 At Farmington, had just one hit, a Jonas Beoletto single, in dropping this contest to the visiting Hornets. Eureka scored five runs in the third before adding a single tally in the fourth and two more in the fifth. The Hornets finished with 11 hits, while Farmington was also charged with two errors. Cam Oldfield was the pitcher of record for Farmington (3-18). In four innings, he allowed six runs on eight hits. He struck out three and hit a batter. Austin Winters pitched the final three innings, allowing two runs on three hits. He struck out three, walked two and hit a batter.