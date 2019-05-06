The May Senior of the Month at Canton High is Lia Shaffer. Lia is the daughter of Kerri Shaffer, Canton.

The Canton High School Chapter of the National Honor Society determines who earns this distinction each month.

Lia’s classes include: Civics, Creative Writing, Adult Living, Cantonal, Strength Training and Culinary Arts.

She has been involved in soccer and volleyball.

Lia will now be eligible for Senior of the Year.

Congratulations, Lia!