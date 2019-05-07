The ladies of the First Presbyterian Church of Canton, 275 Linden Street, would like to invite the community to attend the 2019 version of their annual Strawberry Festival.

CANTON-The ladies of the First Presbyterian Church of Canton, 275 Linden Street, would like to invite the community to attend the 2019 version of their annual Strawberry Festival.

The event will be held 4:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 15.

Tickets are $6 for Adults and $3 for children aged 6 and under. Price includes Strawberry Sundae, slice of cake and a beverage.

Also available to be purchased separately are chocolate covered strawberries, jam and extra slices of cake.

All proceeds go to support the life of the church. Tickets are available at the door.