LITTLE SWAN LAKE-Sunday, just prior to 2 a.m. Illinois State Police responded to a single vehicle fatal crash, 23rd Ave. at Wingate Drive in Warren County, near Little Swan Lake.

Preliminary investigation indicates Justin Howell, 31, Bushnell, and Craig A. Sloan, 32, Avon, were in a 2014 Chevrolet Impala driven by Howell.

The Impala was traveling eastbound on 23rd Ave. near Wingate Drive in Warren County. The vehicle ran off of 23rd Ave. and overturned multiple times.

Howell was fatally injured while Sloan received minor injuries.

Charges are pending investigation.

Assisting the Illinois State Police were the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, Avon Fire Department, Galesburg Ambulance Service, Life Flight Air Ambulance, Knox County Coroner’s Office and Berg’s Towing.