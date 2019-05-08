MACOMB — Mayor Mike Inman, City Clerk Melanie Falk, Treasurer Ron Ward, Alderman At-Large Tammie Leigh Brown-Edwards, Third Ward Alderman Annette Carper, and Fourth Ward Alderman Thomas Koch were sworn in Monday for new four-year terms.

Twelve members of Western Illinois University's Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority came to the ceremony to support Brown-Edwards. She is their co-advisor.

Edwards said she became a member of Sigma Gamma Rho five years ago, and then assisted in bringing the sorority chapter back to the WIU campus this year.

The city council voted concurrence with the mayor's appointments of Police Chief Curt Barker, Fire Chief J. R. Hyde, and Mayor Pro Tem Dennis Moon to new four-year terms. The mayor also named Alderman Moon to chair the city council's public works committee, Alderman Mike Wayland to chair the public safety, community development, and audit committees, Alderman Koch to chair the general government committee, Alderman Gayle Carper to chair the personnel committee, Alderman John Vigezzi to chair the park and pool committee, and Alderman Annette Carper to chair the public transportation committee.

The mayor made aldermanic assignments to the following committees: Moon to the Macomb Public Building Commission, the Macomb/Bushnell Enterprise Zone Management Board, and to the Macomb Liquor Control Commission; Moon and Gayle Carper to the Community University Partnership and to the McDonough County Community Quality of Life Advisory Committee; Moon and Annette Carper to the McDonough County Public Transportation Committee; Brown-Edwards to the Western Illinois Regional Council Community Action Agency Board of Directors; Gayle Carper to the City/County Animal Control Committee; Vigezzi as liaison to the Macomb Equal Opportunity and Fair Housing Commission; and Koch and Brown-Edwards as liaisons to the Macomb Historic Preservation Commission.

The city council voted to sell 121 and 123 West Jackson Street to developer Chris Trotter. He will remodel the properties along with 133 West Jackson, which he purchased earlier.

Also approved was a right of first refusal and first option to purchase the Western Illinois Museum building. The city donated the building to the museum board, and the new agreement would allow its repurchase for 20 percent of any offered price if the board ever decided to sell the building.

Prior to convening the first session of the reorganized city council. Mayor Inman recognized the past city service of Alderman Don Wynn and City Administrator Dean Torreson.



