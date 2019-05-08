The Pontiac Area Chamber Board of Directors has announced Catherine (Cat) Coppinger as the new Pontiac Area Chamber of Commerce executive director.

Coppinger has been involved with the Pontiac Area Chamber and active within the community for many years. She formerly worked at WJEZ.

Coppinger said that one of her favorite parts of both her previous job and the Chamber is, “the connection I get to make with the business community from the square to the interstate and corridors beyond.”

Coppinger replaces the late Mindi Terrell. Terrell resigned shortly before she died of cancer in March.