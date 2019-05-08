Losing to Mid-Illini Conference foe Dunlap earlier in the afternoon, the Canton High baseball team bounced back with a 10-2 rain-shortened five-inning victory over Bushnell/West Prairie in a contest Monday evening at Bob Ems Field.

Losing to Mid-Illini Conference foe Dunlap earlier in the afternoon, the Canton High baseball team bounced back with a 10-2 rain-shortened five-inning victory over Bushnell/West Prairie in a contest Monday evening at Bob Ems Field. Canton improved to 6-17 with non-conference victory. CHS moved to 6-6 in non-conference games. BWP tallied single runs in the first and fifth innings, but the Little Giants controlled the middle innings. CHS would score twice in the second to grab the lead before adding two more runs in the third and six more in the fourth in seizing command. Canton would out-hit BWP 10-4 and commit two errors, compared to one for the Sparclones. Trey Passmore finished 3-for-3 with a pair of doubles, scoring twice and knocking in two runs for CHS. Cade Bugos and Brody Scarcliff added two hits and one RBI each. Scarcliff also scored twice and Bugos once for the Little Giants. Will Randall and Jackson Gray also chipped in a hit and one RBI each, while Aden Emery also had a hit and scored a run. Gray’s hit was a double, while Randall crossed the plate twice for the Little Giants. Luke Miller and John Osborne also scored one run each. On the mound, Osborne would claim the victory, allowing one unearned run on one hit in three innings. He walked one and struck out two. Miller pitched the final two innings, allowing one run on three hits with two strikeouts. HAVANA 23, SOUTH FULTON 2 At Astoria, in one other non-conference contest, the Rebels dropped to 3-21 overall as they were defeated soundly by the visiting Ducks. After a scoreless first inning, Havana would put together six-run rallies in the second and third innings before scoring 11 runs in the top of the fifth. South Fulton scored its two runs in the bottom of the fifth. Havana finished with a 15-6 advantage in hits, with the Rebels also being charged with two errors. Dallas Malott (three innings) and McKade Brooks (two innings) both pitched for South Fulton, striking out two batters each.