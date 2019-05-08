1. Call to Order

Proclamation

Pledge of Allegiance and Prayer

Roll Call

2. Welcome to all Guests

3. Changes to and Approval of the Agenda

4. Information, Correspondence, Upcoming Meetings

A. Leadership Academy

B. Greater Wabash Reg. Plan. Comm.—CEDS Meeting

5. Consent Agenda Items

A. Approval of Minutes from April 11

B. Approval of Road and Bridge Minutes of May 6

C. Accept County Officer Reports

D. Approve Noble Township Aid Petition

E. Adopt Resolution to Establish Civil Fees and Assessments

6. Rotary Liquor License

7. Open

A.

8. Finance Committee Report

A. Approval of All Presented County Claims

9. States Attorney’s Report

10. Animal Control

11. Highway Business

12. Board Committee Reports

13. Old Business

14. New Business

A. I-pad purchase for Board Members Corey McDonald, ABACUS

15. Executive Session (If requested) RE: Personnel, Negotiations

16. Adjournment

The county board chairman limits any and/or all public comments to five minutes.

Posted ______________

RICHLAND COUNTY BOARD

FINANCE COMMITTEE MEETING

6:00 pm

AGENDA



1. Call to Order



2.



3. Open



4. Claims Discussion



5. Adjournment



