WASHINGTON, D.C. — Illinois Senator Dick Durbin has not been shy about expressing his concern for a behavioral pattern exhibited by President Donald Trump in recent times — the embracing of perceived strongmen and dictators.

In an interview Sunday on CBS’ “Face The Nation,” Durbin said Trump gets “dazzled” by such individuals whenever he is on the phone with them or is in their presence. The most recent case in point is Trump’s recent phone conversation with Russia President Vladimir Putin.

"This president is totally dazzled by Vladimir Putin, by the crown prince of Saudi Arabia, by authoritarian leaders in countries like Brazil," Durbin said on "Face the Nation" Sunday.

"He gets on the phone with them and loses it, gets all googly-eyed over their assertions that they have nothing to do with what's going on in Venezuela."

There is a potential for conflict in Venezuela if Nicolas Madura does not step down from power following the National Assembly’s appointing of opposition leader Juan Guaido as interim president. As protests have started turning into riots, Maduro has seen on-the-ground support from both Russia and Cuba. National Security Advisor John Bolton and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo have both called on Cuba and Russia to cease interference with the political turmoil in Venezuela as the countries are seeking to maintain rule by Maduro.

“Listen to what John Bolton says. Listen to what Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said. Russia has sent at least a plane load of these little green men that we’ve seen before in eastern Ukraine, and they are destabilizing the situation there. They are there to support Maduro. They aren’t there to support what the American people want to see, and that is a free election in that country and the choice of someone democratically.”

After his Friday phone call with Putin, Trump told reporters “Putin is not looking at all to get involved in Venezuela, other than he’d like to see something positive happen for Venezuela.”

There are even those within his own party who have thus far held the line in supporting the president through the Mueller hearings who have expressed concern over President Trump getting too cozy with other questionable figures.



Conflict in Libya



Republican North Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham stated on the April 28 edition of “Face The Nation” that a recent phone conversation between President Trump and Libyan warlord Khalifa Haftar has an “unnerving” effect in the region of north Africa. The exact content of the conversation is not known.

Graham is not only a member of the Senate Foreign Affairs Committee, he is also the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee. Haftar is behind an effort to depose Libya’s United Nations-recognized government, one which was founded after a bitter struggle following the U.S.-assisted removal of Moammar Gadhafi in 2011.

"I don't know what the phone call to Haftar was about, but it had an unnerving effect on the ground," Graham said. “(The) phone call seems to be perceived in the region as we're picking sides."

Graham is concerned if Haftar has his way, Libya could be saturated in a full-on civil war not unlike what has happened in Syria. Haftar is actually a U.S. citizen and former Virginia resident.

"There is no way General Haftar can take Tripoli (capital city) and hold it," Graham added, referring to Libya's capital and largest city. "The prime minister supported by the U.N. is supported by Turkey and Qatar. And if we pick sides, you're going to create the Syrian situation on the ground in Libya. So my advice to the president is push for a political reconciliation in Libya. There is no military solution to Libya. Haftar cannot control the country by military force."

Although Graham doubts Haftar’s ability to control the country is noted, it isn’t stopping him from trying to do just that. On Tuesday, his forces shot down a government plane south of the capital and his force was located just 25 miles south of the capital city.



North Korea



In another development, the U.S.’s relationship with North Korea has taken a turn from that of having an upper hand to that of being hand-in-hand. In March 2018, Trump referred to North Korea dictator Kim Jong Un as “obviously a madman who doesn’t mind starving or killing his people…” After it was reported on Sunday that North Korea had tested an array of short-range missiles and Kim told his troops to be on alert, Trump tweeted: “Anything in this very interesting world is possible, but I believe that Kim Jong Un fully realizes the great economic potential of North Korea, & will do nothing to interfere or end it. He also knows that I am with him & does not want to break his promise to me. Deal will happen!”

Although the South Korean government has asserted its military remains at-the-ready following the Sunday missile test, Washington Times reports South Korean President Moon Jae-in and President Trump have agreed to provide humanitarian aid to North Korea, chiefly in the form of food and nutrition relief. It is estimated 40 percent of the North Korean public are in some state of malnutrition.

Kim has made no guarantee to denuclearize if his country receives assistance.



The Philippines



One of the president’s earliest concerning relationships was in his congratulations to Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte for his crackdown on the drug trade in his nation. While both leaders have been criticized for their charged rhetoric, Duterte has openly stated it is acceptable for ordinary citizens to kill others if they know they are dealing in drugs — without any criminal justice involvement. Duterte has also publicly stated, according to CNN, that on at least one occasion he personally threw a drug dealer to his death from a helicopter. Duterte stated following a conversation with Trump that he was handling the fight against drugs “the right way.”

A leaked transcript obtained by the Washington Post and New York Times from that 2017 conversation indicated Trump stated: "I just wanted to congratulate you because I am hearing of the unbelievable job on the drug problem," Trump said in the April 29, 2017, phone call.

“Many countries have the problem, we have a problem, but what a great job you are doing and I just wanted to call and tell you that."

Human Rights Watch states since June 30, 2016 when Duterte’s drug war began, more than 12,000 Filipinos have been killed by rogue citizens or covert death squads. Other rights groups put the figure closer to 20,000. The Philippines Supreme Court on April 2 ruled the government must turn over requested documents including police reports to petitioners within 60 days of the ruling. A number of rights groups are among the petitioners. The police openly admit to 5,000 killings according to the New York Times. However, there are thousands more not in that figure because they are still “under investigation,” or were conducted by pro-government death squads. The Times reports it’s not just those residing in some of the country’s poorer communities; the figure also includes Duterte’s political enemies, whom he has publicly branded as drug lords.



