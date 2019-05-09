An accident occurred at approximately 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday on IL 130N and 1275N . The Richland County Sheriff’s Department was on the scene. The Olney Fire Department extricated 3 individuals that were entrapped in the SUV on its side. The Carle Richland Memorial Hospital EMT’s and Ambulance service transported the three individuals to Carle Richland Memorial Hospital where they were treated for their injuries. An accident report was not available at press time, however will be posted when available.