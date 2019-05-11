BY ROBERT BESKOW

Times Sports Editor

CARMI — CWC senior Julia Smith made her last home at-bat a memorable one with a walk-off RBI single to give the Lady Bulldogs a 5-4 win over West Frankfort on Friday.

It was a back-and-forth game, with the Lady Bulldogs leading early, then falling behind before ultimately coming back to win it.

CWC took advantage of some shaky defense by West Frankfort to put a run across in the first inning and the Lady Bulldogs were able to score two runs without a hit in the fourth. CWC repaid the favor in the fifth, with a couple of errors leading to a run for the visitors. West Frankfort was able to take the lead in the top of the sixth with a hit batsman, a walk and three singles.

CWC came back to tie the game in the bottom of the sixth with a leadoff single from Mariah VanMatre and an RBI single from Carlee Hart.

The pitchers and defenses then took control until the bottom of the ninth. It looked like the game might be headed to a tenth inning when the first two batters were retired, but consecutive singles by VanMatre and Makynna Shaffer put runners in scoring position. Smith worked the count to 1-2 and then belted a line drive to left field for the game-winner.

The Lady Bulldogs open Regional play at Fairfield on Monday.