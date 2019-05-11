All over the place this last week with no particular interest in mind. So once again I thought I would touch on a few topics that might be of interest.

All over the place this last week with no particular interest in mind. So once again I thought I would touch on a few topics that might be of interest. One topic is on everyone’s mind, especially this time of year when the woods are filled with mushroom hunters. I often wonder sometimes if some of the information is nothing more than media hype just to keep a little scare in us, for whatever reason that might be.

With that being said….please check me for ticks. Was out in the woods the other day and upon my return I went through my normal routine of a tick check. This is something I have done countless times over the years. It seems to work most of the time but there are times when I end up finding a tick crawling on me several hours later – like the other day.

I found out that I really need to check myself better. On a typical outing and after checking myself, I still go through the day running my hand through what hair I have left, over my neck, arms etc. Well, I did just that and felt something out of the ordinary on the back of my neck. It was just a tiny speck, barely felt by my hand but I gave a tiny scratch and it came off under my fingernail. You bet; it was a tick no bigger than the head of a pin.

My routine looks for ticks much bigger than this, much bigger. I am no expert on ticks but assume that this is a tick in its larvae stage? They say some ticks do not bite at this stage, but some do. This one did and left a small welt at the bite area. I got it all cleaned and kept an eye on it for any signs of a bullseye around the bite area (sign of a Lyme Disease infected tick) and all seems OK.

What do I do now? What do we need to do? Check for these smaller guys for sure! I see now why many folks carry duct tape and those lint rollers with them. I like the idea of a lint roller as you can give yourself a good roll with the ticks hopefully sticking to the roller. Of course, like anything, this isn’t 100 percent, but I believe it would do a pretty good job.

One particular area that these small ticks like are between your fingers, where, of course, many of us do not look. And the ticks are so small that you may never notice. I guess this is one of the reasons I am not a good mushroom hunter. Once the weeds and underbrush get tall, I prefer to stay out of the woods. Same goes for the grassy areas of the strip mine lakes.

Many of these tick diseases have be around for a long time, nothing new, but now we have the means of checking and diagnosing for these diseases. How bad or prominent some of these tick inflictions are I really don’t know because of media hype but it is still something that we must keep locked in the back of the mind. Simply put…keep checking for ticks.

Here I kept thinking that bird migration was all off this year and to some extent it has been. For instance, some birds did arrive a little late and never did stay around as long as usual, like the Snipe. Same goes for Snow geese that came and went quickly this Spring. Then comes the Spring woodlot birds that I thought were off this year. But then I was looking at photos from last year and really found that many of them were right on schedule. On May 6th last year I photographed many birds and when looking at my notes I listed many as new arrivals for the season. I believe the foliage has something to do with it with it being a little behind this year. Our greenery was much thicker last year at this time. Visual thoughts sometimes interfere in our remembrance of the past. In this case, comparing this year and last year when in reality it was close to the same in bird arrival. In the case this year we just wanted winter to end and kept waiting on the Spring birds to ensure that winter was indeed over.

Jealous. My oldest son Cody is on his way to Montana for a photography adventure. With his buddy, they plan on hitting Yellowstone and Glacier. Sure wish I was going!

Told you last week about my bike trip to south eastern Minnesota and the trout streams. Now trying to get my bike routes down. While I am going to live off the bike for a week the idea is not to be biking all day. I want to bike to get to the streams so I can fish all day and then camp at night. Looking over maps and such on available streams. My main travel route will be the Root River Trail System but plan to get off trail when good streams are available. Still plenty of logistics to work out.

Reba the Robin is nesting in a wreath on our porch. That’s right I named here after the queen of country. Actually, I think the wife suggested the name. But I was fine with it. Reba…..