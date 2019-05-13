During the early morning hours of Sunday, May 5, Illinois State Police Officers responded to and investigated a fatal crash on 23rd Avenue and Wingate Drive in Warren County near Little Swan Lake.

AVON-During the early morning hours of Sunday, May 5, Illinois State Police Officers responded to and investigated a fatal crash on 23rd Avenue and Wingate Drive in Warren County near Little Swan Lake.

Thursday, May 9 the Warren County State’s Attorney’s Office obtained an arrest warrant for Craig A. Sloan, 32, Avon, for reckless homicide, aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol and failure to report an accident involving personal injury or death.

The State’s Attorney’s Office also obtained arrest warrants for Clinton L. Jones, 33, Bushnell; Kristyn Susan Marie Jones, 23, Avon and Santana M. Duckwiler, 25, Bushnell for obstruction of justice.

Thursday, District 14 Troopers served the arrest warrants and arrested all four subjects.

Illinois State Police remind everyone all subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.