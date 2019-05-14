City council ponders residence issue

Although there was a full agenda and the meeting lasted nearly two hours, the Chenoa City Council had one item that took a good portion of that time and involved some strong sentiment regarding one particular issue.

Item No. 11 on the agenda involved discussion and voting on the allowance of recreational vehicles for living quarters on commercial and light industrial property.

It was learned that the Chenoa Zoning Board took a look at this matter at its most recent meeting but did not make a recommendation either way on it. Mayor Chris Wilder pointed out this has handicapped in being able to make a decision on the matter.

Still, with two zoning board members present, the matter was discussed at length between a few members of the audience, which included the zoning board members, and the city council.

Resident Zach Lopeman said in public comment that he hoped the city would support this.

“As we know, we have a wind farm coming in, there’s other construction projects going on, there’s already rentals being scooped up like crazy and there’s a lot of guys are already asking for more places,” Lopeman said. He added that hotels and other housing options reasonably close to the city are filling up.

Lopeman also pointed out there would be financial benefits to the city allowing these workers to live in recreational vans or campers for the time they are working in the area.

Keenan Wilson added that it is unlikely to be trouble since the workers put in a lot of hours on the job and don’t have a lot of time for much of anything else.

There were plenty of questions that the city wants answered before it will move on it, but the biggest stumbling block for those looking to get things going now was the matter of the zoning board not making a recommendation of any kind.

Wilder pointed out that the zoning board needs to have another meeting to approve making a recommendation that either allows for or does not allow for this happen, and then make that recommendation must be forwarded to the city council for its approval. At this point, there has not been such a recommendation.

He also stated that according to current statutes, allowing living in recreation vehicles is not allowed.

“First of all, our zoning board set up the rules that we do not allow it years ago,” Wilder said. “I feel, personally, this should be first brought to us from them since they are the zoning board.

“I don’t have a problem with people wanting to make money renting property, (but) we also have a hotel in town. I have to think of that hotel owner, he has a business.

“I have to think safety for the community. What kind of issues does this create for our fire department? What does it create for the police department. I want answers from them, as well.”

Commissioner Dwayne Price asked earlier in the meeting during public comment about utilities and how how the transient workers would use them. Later, Wilder wants to check with Normal about a trailer park that has motor homes in it. He added that it’s his belief this will not be the case here.

Property owner Bucky Golliday said that his place has separate power and water. Another property owner, Les Roberts added that he will have if he gets the OK to move forward.

Wilder noted there were a quite a few other questions that needed answered.

“I wouldn’t mind doing some research form other communities,” the mayor said. “Fairbury doesn’t allow it right now. Are they going to? I don’t know. Right now, Gridley doesn’t allow it. Lexington doesn’t allow you to live in an RV; they have a trailer park.”

Where the proposed area for such living quarters will be allowed is in the commercial-light industrial zoned parts of town, which includes along the railroad tracks going through town, as well as on Commercial Street south of the TP&W tracks that run east-west.

New Commissioner Chad Daiker said he believes he would be more comfortable knowing that the city had more information before making a vote. City Attorney Steve Mann added that it might be wise for the city to come up with some questions for the zoning board to help make its recommendation.

Though tempers did not heat up too much, there was some tension coming from the city and members of the audience. The issue is timing.

Golliday pointed out that he has a renter ready to come in now, and others feel waiting too long for a decision will end being a negative decision. This is because they feel these workers coming in will find other places to stay.

The next Chenoa City Council is set for May 28, but it is believed the zoning board will not be able to legally have a meeting until May 29 because of a mandatory 15-day waiting period between announcing a meeting involving zoning change and the actual meeting. This is different that the typical 48-hour required notice for special meetings.