CANTON-The 152nd annual Commencement exercise for Canton High School will be held Sunday, May 19, 2 p.m. at Canton Memorial Stadium.

The Canton High School Band, under the direction of Mr. Justin Johnson, will play “Pomp and Circumstance” as the candidates for graduation enter the stadium. This will be followed by the National Anthem.

Mr. Rolf Sivertsen Superintendent of Schools, and Mr. Leonard Barnard, President of the Board of Education will present the welcome.

Academic awards will be presented to several graduating students by Mrs. Jane Lewis, Vice-President of the Board of Education. Student addresses will then be presented by the valedictorians.

Mr. Leonard Barnard, President of the Board of Education will present Veteran Diplomas.

Mr. Mike Lindy, Principal, will present the class of approximately 160 graduates as Mr. Leonard Barnhart, with assistance from the Board of Education, awards diplomas.

Madison Strantz, president of the Class of 2019, will lead the class in the symbolic changing of tassels and will make remarks on behalf of the graduates. This will be followed by a formal closing.

Six tickets for the ceremony have been provided to each graduate for the graduates’ families.

Seating in the bleachers is open – no reserved area.

Reserved handicapped seating is available by contacting Lisa Nesbitt at 647-1820. In case of inclement weather, the commencement ceremony will be held at Alice Ingersoll Gymnasium.

Tickets will insure seating at the gymnasium. People without tickets will not be admitted to Alice Ingersoll Gymnasium before 1:45 p.m.

Persons are encouraged to drive down Fourth Avenue and park north of the stadium or in park district lots south and east of the stadium when arriving for the ceremony.

Sufficient security and ushers will be available to provide adequate parking and seating.

Candidates for graduation:

Carmon Abbadusky, Chase Adams, Hannah Atchley, Abigail Atwater, Alivia Banister, Logan Bayer, McKenna Bergstralh, Samantha Billington, Toby Binegar, Nathan Bobell, Tyler Bohn, Debra Bordwine, Dominique Bowton, Isabella Brady, Pearl Brady, Garrett Brant, Emily Brodbeck, Tovah Brooks, William Brown, Cade Bugos, Douglas Cannon, Alexandra Chamberlin, Jade Clark, Kelsey Clark, Matthew Clayton, Jessica Clore, Bradyn Cunnyngham, Jazmene Daughtry, Madison Decker, Gillian DeFrain, Piper Denny, Lorna Eaton, Breven Ebbert, Triston Eddlemon, Aaron Evans, Makenna Eveland, Cassidy Fawcett, Madyson Fletcher, Marcus Fowler, Madelyn Fulton, Katelin Furgerson, Anthony Giacabazi, Marilyn Gibson, Gabriel Gossett, Jada Grant, Marissa Grant, Addisyn Graves, Elizabeth Grisolano, Isaac Haerle, Ethan Halfaday Lovel, Sydney Hannam, Marc Harris, Addison Harrison, Sylvia Hecox, Brianna Hedden, Brayden Henry, Leticia Hernandez, Mackenzie Hess, Chloe Hill, Grace Hill, Keigan Hockaday, Anne Hoepker, Justin Hoerr, Kyle Johnson, Ethan Jordan, Justin Jorgensen, Jaren Kauzlarich, Mason Keets, Ashley Kenser, Josie Kinsel, Jacob Krus, McKennan Lewis, Serenity Lillie, Owen Lindsey, Cassidy Locke, Deacon Lyons, Kelsey Mahr, Taylor Marshall, Evan Martin, Journey Matheney, Joseph Matthews, Michael McClaskey, Brianna McCollum, Madison McDonald, Caleb Miller, Dalton Miller, Luke Miller, Phillip Murphy, Bo Naugle, Maggie Norton, Sophia Oaks, Kameron Oatman, John Osborne, Grace Owens, Kaleb Owens, Lydia Painter, Dagan Pasley, Natalie Penrose, Gavin Pierce, Bailey Pierson, Khloe Piles, Anna Plumer, Alexis Prescher, Cerenity Price, Kirsten Price, Mariah Purtle, Jacob Randall, Joseph Randall, Dominick Richards, Robby Roberts, Ella Rogers, Dylan Rouse, Jackson Sanders, Zachary Sappington, Brody Scarcliff, Alexis Servis, David Severt, Lia Shaffer, Kolbi Shawgo, Sloan Shawgo, Keith Sheets, Saydey Shubert, Brendon Smith, Hannah Snook, Elizabeth Spahn, Ethan Sprout, Dalton Stancil, Kurtis Stockman, Madison Strantz, Samantha Strode, Hunter Stufflebeam, Collin Suddeth, Burke Swank, Joseph Swank, Johnathan Swanson, Wesley Swise, Samantha Tindall, Gabrielle Trobaugh, Sarah Vogel-Patterson, Charles Wallace, Matthew Walters, Dylan Walton, Allysen Waughtel, Kasi Weaver, Kayleigh Welker, Page Welker, Tyler Whitney, Kayla Wilcoxen, Nathan Williams, Travis Williams, Mason Wilson, Samuel Wirebaugh, Sierra Wirebaugh, Haley Woodcock, Seth Wright, Trinity Wyant, Emma Yarde, Ean Yerbic, Elijah Ziri, Lukas Zumstein