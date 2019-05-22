Several awards were presented to V.I.T. students during their Awards’ Night held recently.

TABLE GROVE-Several awards were presented to V.I.T. students during their Awards’ Night held recently.

Illinois State Scholar Award:

Allyssa Hayes

Scott Kendrick Award:

Justin Parks

Tammy Switzer Award:

Gracelyn Hood

Lions Club Scholarship:

James Wilson

Amanda Downs Scholarship:

Gracelyn Hood

Bill Downing Memorial Scholarship:

Allyssa Hayes

ISB Red Dog Cystic Fibrosis Scholarship:

Allyssa Hayes

MVRBC Student Council Life Savings:

Allyssa Hayes and Angel Dailey

Table Grove Community Improvement Scholarship:

Allyson Bithos

PEO Sisterhood Scholarship:

Gracelyn Hood and Angel Dailey

Theodore and Betsy Williamson Edu. Trust:

Allyssa Hayes

Vesta Wicoxen Scholarship:

Josie Beaird

VFW of Lewistown Scholarship:

James Wilson

V.I.T. American Legion Award:

James Wilson and Madisen Coulter

VITEA Scholarship:

James Wilson

Seniors of the Month:

Gracelyn Hood, Allyssa Hayes, Brycen Dean, James Wilson, Angel Dailey, Quityn Waldo, Andy Hollenback, Justin Frakes, Madisen Coulter

Prairieland Scholar-Athletes:

Allyssa Hayes, Madisen Coulter, Andy Hollenback, Leah Norris, James Wilson