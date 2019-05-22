The Richland County Farm Bureau brought the farm to St. Joseph School on Monday morning allowing the students to race pedal tractors and race each other while making farm animal sounds during their Field day on Monday, May 20th! Students had a blast during their relay races!
St. Joseph School Field Day
