LONDON MILLS-Spoon River Valley CUSD #4 met May 13, 2019 at 6 p.m. at Spoon River Valley High School.

Board members approved the consent agenda, and Superintendent Christopher Janssen updated the board on a tractor purchase and sold the solar project is ready to go once Ameren is.

The board then entered closed session at 6:22 p.m. for the appointment, employment, compensation, discipline, performance or dismissal of specific employees of the district. The board returned to open session at 7:08 p.m.

The Valley school board approved:

•The fifth and sixth grade basketball program

•Changing the location of the sixth grade

•Junior high football co-op changes

•HVAC system upgrade/repair

•Lane Raffett and Tucker Watters for student summer custodial help

•Adding cross country

•The first reading of several board policies

•Posting of the amended budget for 30 days

•Hiring Anna Landstrom as an agriculture teacher

•Posting of bids for bread, milk and propane and

•The superintendent’s vacation days

Board members adjourned at 7:49 p.m.