CANTON-Members of the Ingersoll Middle School boys’ track team who participated in the recently held State track meet were recognized, as were their coaches, for their efforts at the regular meeting of Canton City Council Tuesday.

Placing fourth in the 4x200 meter relay were LaShawn Wallace, Dylan Watts, Drew Freeman and Camden Spencer (alternate Morgan Caho).

Caho placed 10th in the high jump while Malakai Correa placed 12th in the shot put.

Wallace participated in the 100 meter dash and Spencer participated in the 200 meter dash.

At the May 7 meeting, a discussion regarding the Fourth of July fireworks’ display took place.

Tuesday, council ultimately voted to leave the celebration as is for this year; July 4 at dusk with Central States Fireworks handling the display at a cost of $11,200.

Alderman Craig West was absent and Alderwoman Angela Hale abstained.

The gist of the previous conversation centered upon potentially having the display on an alternate day, either July 3 or 5 and going with a different group located in Fairview.

Canton P.D. Public Information Officer, Ed Glad, conducted an online poll to get a general idea what the the community would like.

He presented the results Tuesday.

With 493 individuals participating, 161 or 32.66 percent, indicated they would like to switch to the Fairview group at a lower price for a longer display, but the date would be changed to July 3 every year.

Other results from the poll were:

•Make the change to the Fairview group at a lower price for a longer display, but change the date to the closest weekend to the Fourth of July (132 responses, 26.77 percent)

•Keep the display on the Fourth of July with Central States at the cost of $11,200 for a 15-minute display (83 responses, 16.84 percent)

•Don’t do either display and take a year off to examine the best option for 2020, and then allow all available registered pyrotechnic groups/companies to bid for the display (68 responses, 13.79 percent)

Glad noted the poll results give an idea as to what the majority wants.

McDowell said the main thing people seemed to be most concerned about was the day the fireworks would be held.

Additionally, McDowell suggested in the future a committee should be formed to make it easier to plan the event.

Alderman Quin Mayhew said, prior to the vote, they leave things alone, “It’s close enough this year, I think we should stick to the Fourth then we can look at a change for next year.”

Alderman Justin Nelson pointed out extra police are needed for patrol during Fourth of July activities and holding the fireworks display on a different day would be a cost saving measure for the city.

Lovell was in agreement with Quin Mayhew saying he wouldn’t be opposed to forming a committee, getting bids and perhaps holding the celebration on a different day, but this year he said he was not in favor of changing the date.

