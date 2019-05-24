The Canton Masonic Lodge is hosting a 3rd Annual All You Can Eat Pancake and Sausage Dinner Friday, May 31 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at 11:65 N. Main St., Canton.

Cost is $8 for adults and $4 for kids ages 10 and under.

Contact a Fuzzy Bees Wrestler for tickets, but tickets can also be purchased at the door.

All proceeds will be donated to the Fuzzy Bees National Wrestling Team.