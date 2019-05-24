Thomas Roland “Tom” Pettit, 53, of Chicago, passed away on Friday, May 17, 2019 following a courageous battle against cancer.

He was born in Platteville, Wisconsin, and grew up in Canton. Tom was a graduate of Canton High School, Class of 1983. He was proud to be an Illini graduate, Class of 1987, University of Illinois, School of Business and Finance. Tom was employed with the Office of Naval Research. He worked for the US Government for 27 years.

Tom is preceded in death by his brother, Daniel Pettit. He is survived by his loving wife, Kim, of 11 years; mother, Bernice Pettit of Walnut; and father, Roland Pettit of Canton. He is also survived by his beloved guide dog, Nora. Tom was a loving member of a large family and had many aunts, uncles and cousins. He was also loved by his extended family. Tom was a devoted Christian and he worked tirelessly to spread his love of Jesus to others. He was a friend to many, sharing God’s love with everyone he met.

Visitation for family and friends will take place Saturday, May 25, 2019 from 11 a.m. to noon at Park Community Church Near North, 1001 N. Crosby St., Chicago, Illinois 60610. Following visitation, a celebration of life service will be held at the church. A potluck luncheon will follow after the service. Tom will be interned in Wyanet on Thursday, May 30, 2019. Gravesite service by Pastor Bruce Rushing at 1 p.m. at Forrest Hill Cemetery. Interment will be followed by a celebration of life Friday, May 31, 2019 at 1 p.m. by Pastor Bruce Rushing at Wesley United Methodist Church, 120 N. Ave. A, Canton, Illinois 61520.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Choroideremia Research Foundation, 23 E. Brundreth St., Springfield, MA 01109-2110 or Park Community Church, Near North.