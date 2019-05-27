CHARLESTON — CWC sophomore Ty Barbre finished his run at IHSA State Class 1A Track meet on Saturday by placing 6th in the 3200m run (9:45.40 - a personal best) and 5th in the 1600m run (4:30.43).

According to the Carmi Sports archives, first kept by John Evers and now under the care of Toby Brown, Ty’s performance puts him in a select group of Carmi Track athletes who have earned more than one medal at the State meet in the same year. The rest of the list consists of Mitch Russell in 1988, Eric Dixon in 1989, Jason Zieren in 1992 and 1993, Lauren Winkleman in 2008 and 2009, and Michael Brown in 2012.

The effort also gave Ty three Top Six finishes in State Final competitions this year, as he was a key member of CWC’s 4th place Class 1A golf team.