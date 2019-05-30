Dieterich Bank received an award for being named a 2019 Best Places to Work in Illinois at The Daily Herald Business Ledger’s annual awards recep- tion in Glen Ellyn, IL. A total of 69 businesses were honored at the event in categories of small employer (15-99 employees), medium employer (100-499 employees), and large employer (500 or more employees). Dieterich Bank was awarded in the medium employer category. The awards program began in 2006 and is promoted by The Daily Herald Business Ledger in partnership with the Illinois Chamber of Commerce, MRA-The Management Association, the Small Business Advocacy Council and Best Companies Group.

Companies from across the state entered a two-part process to determine the Best Places to Work in Illinois. This program was designed to identify, recognize and honor the best places of employment in Illinois, benefiting the state’s economy, workforce and businesses. The first part consisted of evaluating each nominated company’s workplace policies, practices, and demographics. The second part consisted of an employee survey to measure the employee experience. Best Companies Group managed the overall registration and survey process in Illinois and also analyzed the data and used their expertise to determine the winning companies.

Dieterich Bank has implemented perks outside of the regular pay and benefits that employees enjoy. Some of the specific perks mentioned in survey results include employee trips to St. Louis, after hours events, the Corporate Center’s casual dress code, and the reFUNders, an anonymous group of employees who administer bank-wide surprises and gift giving.

The Bank has created a culture of opportunity for its employees. This culture includes advancement opportunities for existing employees through its internal job postings, internship programs for college students to learn about the banking industry , as well as training and development for employees with a desire to advance in their career.

Employee satisfaction averages 41% nationwide, but the companies receiving the honor of Best Places to Work in Illinois averaged 90%. Chuck De- ters, Chief Executive Officer of Dieterich Bank, states, “We have worked very hard to build our foundation and sustain our growth. Dieterich Bank’s low employee turnover rates speaks volumes about our company as an employer. Even through continued growth, what remains constant is our employees’ hard work and dedication. We strive to provide a feeling of family for our employees.”

Dieterich Bank is a community bank that originated in Dieterich, IL in 1909. It has grown to include 130 employees and eight branches, which are located in Dieterich, Teutopolis, Newton, Lake Sara, Effingham, Red Bud, Belleville and St. Elmo. For more information on Dieterich Bank, visit www.dieterichbank.com or call (800)699-9766.