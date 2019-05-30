J&J Ventures Gaming announces a donation of $8,000 to MyMemoryWorx in partnership with the Southeastern Community Foundation.

The donation will fund the development of a new exercise program dedicated to supporting the needs of those with Parkinson’s disease. The initial exercise program, to be held at the Workman Sports Complex, will be a Rock Steady Boxing class and will be available exclusively to those with Parkinson’s. Attendees are not required to be a member of the sports complex to participate in the class.

“On behalf of the Parkinson's Support Group and the waiting list of 20 people, we want to thank you for bringing this powerful program to our area," said MyMemoryWorx CEO, Kelly Willenborg