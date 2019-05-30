State Representative Darren Bailey (R-Xenia) voted NO on Wednesday on sweeping gun control legislation. Senate Bill (SB) 1966 as amended, will impact at least 2.4 million Illinois citizens who currently hold a Firearm Owner I.D. (FOID) cards and Concealed Carry License (CCL) and any future citizens who wish to exercise their U.S. Constitutional 2nd Amendment right.

“I promised to defend the Constitution, and our Second Amendment rights are under attack again in Illinois,” Bailey said. “This was an easy NO vote on a proposal to mandate fingerprinting and background checks, increase fees and expand court-ordered revocations of FOID cards and concealed carry licenses.”

Rep. Bailey joined many others in expressing significant concerns regarding provisions in the bill to expand finger printing and background checks, FOID card application changes and additional fees, increased governmental regulation and bureaucratic red tape, personal information security, and expanded court-ordered revocations of FOID cards and concealed carry licenses.

“These attacks began back in January with the legislation on gun dealers in Illinois,” Bailey said. “That bill has imposed much higher licensing fees on every single one of the firearm dealers in my district,” Bailey added. “And now we see even more attacks in a bill that will surely be found to be unconstitutional by the courts. With the FOID card changes, increased fees, and a massive state-government controlled finger print database, I find myself asking, “Where is the ACLU now?”

Senate Bill 1966 now goes to the Illinois Senate for a concurrence motion and then to the Governor where he has said he will sign the legislation.