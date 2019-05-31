The Levitt AMP Galva Music Series has announced a change of venue for the concert this Sunday, June 2nd, due to the damp conditions in the park. Originally, planned to be held at Wiley Park, the concert is being moved uptown to the street between Veteran's Park and Crescent City Tap in Galva, Illinois. Concert organizer, John Taylor, says of the move, "We have been monitoring the conditions at the park all week and the ground is still very saturated and soft. In some areas there is standing water. Although we could move indoors, the forecast is currently clear and we would like to be outdoors if possible so this was a good compromise."

Guests are asked to bring lawn chairs and blankets, just as they would in the park. Food will be available for purchase on site or guests can bring in outside food and drinks. Alcohol is prohibited in the concert area, but guests can purchase and consume alcoholic drinks inside Crescent City Tap.