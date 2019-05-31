Friday

May 31, 2019 at 2:33 PM


Southern Illinois University Edwardsville has announced the names of students qualifying for the Spring 2019 Dean’s List. To qualify, a student must maintain a grade-point average of 3.5 or better and have 12 hours calculated (B is equivalent to 3.0; A to 4.0).
Please find attached the list of students qualifying for the 2019 spring semester Dean’s List in Excel and PDF format, sorted by state, then hometown, in alphabetical order. The list is also posted at  HYPERLINK "https://www.siue.edu/news/deanslist/2019-spring.shtml" https://www.siue.edu/news/deanslist/2019-spring.shtml.
Bryce    Andrew    Pearce    Flora    IL    Clay    Nursing    BS
Joshua    Thomas    Bierman    Newton    IL    Jasper    History    BS
Katelyn    Nicole    Hardiek    Newton    IL    Jasper    Nursing    BS
Kristen    Mae    Hardiek    Newton    IL    Jasper    English    BA
Cathryn    Jane    Homan    Newton    IL    Jasper    Exercise Science    BS
Cali    Elaine    Johnson    Newton    IL    Jasper    Business Administration    BS
Michaela    Quinn    McClure    Newton    IL    Jasper    Early Childhood Education    BS
Tucker    James    Rieman    Newton    IL    Jasper    Undeclared    Undeclared
Taylor    Dawn    Smith    Newton    IL    Jasper    Mathematical Studies    BS
Grant    Albert    Stark    Newton    IL    Jasper    Exercise Science    BS
Kelsey    A.    Vahling    Newton    IL    Jasper    Pharmacy    PHRMD
Brett    Tyler    Woodard    Newton    IL    Jasper    Undeclared    Undeclared
Lesley    Ann    Woods    Newton    IL    Jasper    Mathematical Studies    BS
Danielle    Renee    Hawkins    Noble    IL    Richland    Nursing    BS
Maci    Len    Dunn    Olney    IL    Richland    Exercise Science    BS
Reid    Aaron    Kocher    Olney    IL    Richland    Exercise Science    BS
Ian    Michael    Perkins    Olney    IL    Richland    Psychology    BS
Stephanie    Lee    Shan    Olney    IL    Richland    Chemistry    BS
Cody    Ryan    Taylor    Olney    IL    Richland    Business Administration    BS
Curtis         Ballard    Parkersburg    IL    Richland    Biological Sciences    BS
Grace    Anne    Hartrich    Sainte Marie    IL    Jasper    Elementary Education    BS
Michael    A.    Suntrup    Xenia    IL    Clay    Biological Sciences    BS