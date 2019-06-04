The owners of the Shell gas station and convenience store have asked city officials to consider approving a a combination liquor license that would allow the business to add gaming machines.

Kathy Pugh told council members last week that if they did have the license, the gaming would take place in a 10-foot by 20-foot buildout with a separate entrance. The area would allow patrons to gamble and buy drinks individually, which isn’t allowed under their current package license.

“If we can’t get the combo license, it’s dead,” she said.

The issue has come up before, most notably last April when several convenience and grocery stores asked the city to create the dual license.

Council members unanimously voted against those requests, pointing out that some of the open-pour locations would have been near schools.

“We have gaming at several of our locations and we don’t have any problems,” Pugh said, noting those stores have strict rules governing alcohol consumption and several security cameras. She said the city would also receive more revenue through the added machines.

Mayor Gary Moore asked to see the specifics of store plans and documented experiences the business has had at its other stores.

“We’ll definitely study the issue,” he said.

In other business:

Councilmen were told by engineers that the city would soon be forced to reduce the percentage of chlorides contained in its treated water. One way to address the problem would be to find a well close to the surface and use it to dillute the city’s system. The council passed an ordinance mirroring a new state law restricting tobacco sales to 21-year-olds. Councilman Steve Faber said he has a problem with the new law, in that he thinks those in the military should be allowed to purchases tobacco and alcohol, regardless of age. It was reported that city workers already had compiled a 12-page list of residential tall-grass notices. The city is trying to identify mowing violations before the grass becomes too tall, and has enlisted help from a private-sector mowing company to address problem yards before they become an issue. The first interviews with candidates for the city clerk position are expected to be held Tuesday and Wednesday with hopes of the mayor making a recommendation at the June meeting.