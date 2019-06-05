Susan L. Childs, 64, of Aledo, Illinois passed away Monday June 3, 2019 at Trinity Medical Center in Rock Island, Il. Services are 10:30 AM Monday June 10, 2019 at Fippinger Funeral Home in Aledo. Burial is in the Aledo Cemetery. Visitation is one hour prior to services Monday at Fippinger's where a memorial fund will be established. Online condolences can be made at www.fippingerfuneralhome.com.

Susan was born December 27, 1954 in Sterling, IL to LaVerne and Margaret Remington Reul. She graduated from Rock Falls High School. On December 23, 2003, she was united in marriage to Benjamin F. Childs in Aledo. He passed away September 25, 2014.



Susan was employed at BorgWarner Automotive in Dixon, IL. She later assisted her husband, Ben in the operation of Childs Construction Company in Aledo.

She enjoyed cooking, canning, gardening, sewing and being with family and friends.



Survivors include step-daughters: Breanne Frye, Julianne Smet and Hannah Smet all of Aledo; Step grandchildren: Calvin, Jaelynn, Leo, Ellie and one lovingly expected; 3 sisters: Gloria Reul and Denise Unger, both of Rock Falls, IL; Ardy Burmahl of Prophetstown, IL; 6 brothers: Richard Reul of Dixon, IL; Paul Reul of Minnesota; David Reul of Hoopole, IL; Dean Reul and Steven Reul, both of Sterling, IL; Terry Walker of Texas and several nieces and nephews.



Her parents and 3 brothers preceded her in death.