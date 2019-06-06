Eleanor E. Yurkovich, 91, of St. David, passed away Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at Graham Hospital in Canton.

She was born on March 31, 1928 in Canton to Ernie F. and Mildred (Pollitt) Williams.

She married Joseph P. Yurkovich on May 17, 1947 at the former St. Mary’s Rectory in Canton. They were married for 62.5 years before he passed away in 1999.

Surviving is one daughter, Kim (Randy) Motsinger; seven grandchildren, Kurt, Kyle, Shawn, Todd, Joseph “Jody” and Ryan Yurkovich and Tricia (Mike) Keithley; 13 great-grandchildren; one brother, Frank Williams; two sisters, Marilyn Christy and Melody Wagner; two daughters-in-laws, Kathy Yurkovich and Becky Yurkovich; and several nieces and nephews.

Eleanor was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Joseph; two sons, Rodney and Daniel Yurkovich; three brothers, Cletus, Carroll and Eddie Williams; sister, Ramona Nolan; and infant sister, Sharon.

Eleanor taught preschool at the Ramey Air Forces Base in Puerto Rico, where they were stationed. Later she was an elected mom and secretary of the St. David grade school board where she also served as president of the PTA. She was appointed to fill a vacancy on the Fulton County Board of supervisors and served after her election to the board through the 90’s. Eleanor was appointed head of the health committee on the board and was a member of the Fulton County Board of Health. She also served on the Fulton County Tourism Council where she served a term as president. While she was on the board she also served as Chaplin. She was a former member of the Democrat Women and was a member of the Democrat Women of Fulton County where she served as Chaplin. She was a member of the committee that built the first Veterans Memorial in Fulton County that was paid through donations from people throughout the county. She was a member of the St. Michael’s Catholic Church in St. David where she was a former member of the Ladies group.

A graveside service will be held on Friday, June 7, 2019 at White Chapel Memory Gardens in Canton at 10 a.m.

Memorials may be made to the St. Mary’s Food Pantry in Canton.

