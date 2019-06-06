The Spoon River Garden Club will be holding a Garden Walk June 22 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The Spoon River Garden Club will be holding a Garden Walk June 22 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Featured gardens are:
Susan and Fred Duquenne, 142 N. Ave. D, Canton
Bobbie and John McCarthy, 405 W. Elm, Canton
Fran and Pat Carter, 435 Rosewood Dr., Canton
Annie and Terry Smith, 27328 E. Breeds Rd, Canton
Marnie and Brian Eskridge, 14766 E. Waterford Rd., Lewistown
Tickets will cost $8 for the Early Bird Special and $10 the day of the walk at any garden.
Early Bird Special tickets can be purchased at:
Hy-Vee Floral Dept & Service Desk - 825 N. Main
CJ Flowers & More - 200 N. 16th
Blessings Primitives - 74 N. Main
Crow Hollow - 30 W. Elm
Blooming Crazy - 100 N. Main
Bloom Box - White Court