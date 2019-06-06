These students achieved at least a 3.5 GPA for the Spring 2019 semester at Monmouth College while taking at least three academic credits.

MONMOUTH-These students achieved at least a 3.5 GPA for the Spring 2019 semester at Monmouth College while taking at least three academic credits.

Local students named to the list include:

Mackenzi Lafferty, a senior international business and political science major from Canton, the child of Chad and Jean Anne Lafferty;

Nathaniel Smolczyk, a senior mathematics and computer science major from Canton, the child of Richard Smolczyk, Canton, and Christine Rodgers, Bloomington

Aubree Taylor, a senior elementary education major from Canton, the child of Ronald Taylor, Lewistown, and Terra Lee, Canton

Maxwell Balagna, a senior biochemistry major from Farmington, the child of Keith and Cindy Balagna, Farmington

Megan Gilstrap, a sophomore biopsychology major from Farmington, the child of Mark E. Gilstrap and Jodi E. Morse, Farmington

Payton Peckham, a sophomore psychology major from Farmington, the child of Christopher D. and Sheila M. Peckham, Farmington

Jakob Uryasz, a sophomore exercise science major from Farmington, the child of Michael L. and Debra A. Uryasz, Farmington

Logan Evans, a junior biochemistry major from Glasford, the child of Phillip L. and Stefanie T. Evans, Glasford,

