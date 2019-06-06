February 3, 1951 – June 4, 2019

Robert J. “Bob” Strohl, 68, of rural Neoga, passed away Tuesday morning June 4, 2019, with his loving wife by his side.

A Mass of Christian burial will be on Monday, June 10th at 10 a.m. at St. Mary's Church. Visitation for Bob will be from 3 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, June 9th, in St. Mary's Catholic Church, Neoga, beginning with a rosary @ 3 p.m. Burial will be in the St. Patrick Cemetery in Trowbridge, Illinois. Memorials are suggested to H.S.H.S. Hospice to help with the care of hospice patients in the Neoga, Sigel, and Effingham area. The Swengel - O’Dell Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. To express online condolences go to www.swengel-odell.com

Bob was born February 3,1951 in Mattoon, IL, the eldest child of Morris E. and Rosemary A. (Hoedebecke) Strohl. He graduated from Neoga High School with the class of 1969. On June 19, 1982 Bob married the love of his life, Linda Marie Koelsch at Lillyville, Illinois. Bob grew up raising sheep, cattle, and driving tractors. From a very early age, Bob learned the values of hard work, commitment, and perseverance. These qualities combined with his faith in God, were the guiding forces of his life. Together with Linda, Bob was able to gradually expand his farm and start a small trucking company, STROHL FARMS of Neoga.

Bob was always a loving husband, a dedicated son, and a caring and generous brother.

Bob leaves behind to mourn his passing his beloved wife Linda, mother, Rosemary Strohl; brothers, Tom (Cathy), Don (Ellen), Tim (Linda), and Mike (Chris) and sister, Susan (Bill) Partlow all of Neoga; mother-in-law, Anna Lee Koelsch Teutopolis; brothers-in-law, Roger (Andrea Wernsing) Koelsch and Frank Koelsch, all of Teutopolis, and sister-in-law, Alice (Dan) Fearday of Neoga, and many nieces and nephews whom he cherished and adored.

He was preceded in death by his father, Morris, brother Larry, and father-in law Ray Koelsch.