ANSWER ME THIS: How upset should we be that a White House meeting to discuss spending $2 trillion (we don’t have) on infrastructure ended in failure two weeks ago?

ANSWER ME THIS: How upset should we be that a White House meeting to discuss spending $2 trillion (we don’t have) on infrastructure ended in failure two weeks ago?

Am I supposed to be losing sleep over this? Because, like, I’m not.

President Donald Trump abruptly walked out of a meeting with Sen. Chuck Schumer and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, and it was portrayed in the news media as a terrible failure of leadership by all involved, but mostly Trump.

“OH NO,” the tone of the coverage seemed to be, “$2 trillion might go unspent!”

Failing to spend that much money harshed the mellow of our friends in D.C.

Frankly (the only way to be), I think this event should have sparked hometown parades all over the country. Bring on the marching bands, the beauty queens on horseback, and the sizzling bratwurst. Let’s PARTY!

They seem to believe in Washington that the one thing we can all agree upon – the only thing – is that we desperately want to spend $2 trillion (we don’t have) on crumbling infrastructure that they’ve already taxed us to maintain for decades, but haven’t. They seem to think we’re as delusional as they are about debt, and that we have no concern over the financial nightmare our kids will inherit. To borrow some words from song writer Robert Earl Keen, the spending “goes on forever” in Washington, “and the party never ends.”

Out here in the Big Lonesome, we still like to quote Gideon J. Tucker, a New York lawyer, editor and politician, who wrote this in a court decision regarding a contested will way back in 1866:

“No man’s life, liberty or property are safe while the legislature is in session.”

Goes double for Congress.

JUST ASKING: How many lives have been lost in the current wave of immigrants crossing Mexico to get to the United States by people riding on the tops and sides of railroad cars?

Seems to me that if we’re keeping close count of young people who have died while being temporarily detained in the United States – we are: five at this point – we should also be keeping track of how many have been killed or injured on their way here, falling off or under the wheels of rail cars.

When was the last time you saw someone in the United States riding on top of a railroad car? The Transcontinental Railroad runs right past my back yard, literally, and I have never, EVER seen anyone riding on top of a railroad car. It doesn’t happen.

If our liberal politician friends want to beat the daylights out of us over the fate of people who come in waves across our Swiss cheese southern border, one would think they would be equally upset by this dangerous habit of climbing on railroad cars as a form of public transportation.

Or, do we only care when it’s the United States that gets the blame?

PACK YOUR BAGS: I say we return the favor to Mexico regarding this immigration problem.

Let’s all go to Cabo San Lucas and stay forever.

Put a million Americans in Cabo and there’s no way they could house us all in prison for failing to return to the United States. We could easily overwhelm their system, just like they’re allowing people from Central America to cross their country and overwhelm our system.

Beaches, fish tacos, Corona with a slice of lime – Cabo is absolutely delightful.

The Wife and I took a cruise to Cabo some years back, and you could have easily talked me into staying forever.

Seems fair to me.

MEANWHILE: Back at our place in deepest Flyover Country, prairie dogs have been spotted digging up our front yard.

They’re cute, I guess, with their little paws held up to their chests. But they’ll take over your place if you let them. So, The Wife, after doing research, has placed fox urine crystals in their burrow. And so far, we’re seeing a lot fewer prairie dogs.

I envision the prairie dog wife packing up the kids and heading out the door, telling her prairie dog husband, “I’m sorry, but I just can’t live like this.”