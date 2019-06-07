Patricia F. Davies, 89, of Canton, passed away at 1:20 p.m. on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.

CANTON-Patricia F. Davies, 89, of Canton, passed away at 1:20 p.m. on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria. She was born on Oct. 18, 1929 in Canton to John and Mary (Buchen) Flahavin. She first married Edwin Schuster on June 30, 1955, who preceded her in death on Sept. 6, 1966. Patricia later married Clarence Werland on Dec. 27, 1973, who preceded her in death on Oct. 20, 1999. Lastly, she married Paul Davies on Jan. 26, 2002 who preceded her in death on Aug. 19, 2002.

Patricia was also preceded in death by her parents; one daughter, Marylin Oehler; and one infant sister, Betty Lee.

Surviving is one son-in-law, Kenneth Oehler; two grandchildren, Mary Hight (Oehler) and John Oehler; and three great-grandchildren, Sophia, Isabella and Natalie.

Patricia worked as a phlebotomist for Graham Hospital. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Canton, the Greenwood Cemetery Board, and the Sigma Phi Gamma Sorority. Patricia was an avid Pitch and Bridge Player.

Services will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Canton. Pastor Micah Garnett will officiate. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery in Canton. A visitation will be held from 4-6 p.m. on Monday, June 10, 2019 at Sedgwick Funeral Homes & Crematory in Canton. Memorials can be made to Trinity Lutheran Church in Canton. To make online condolences you may go to www.sedgwickfuneralhomes.com