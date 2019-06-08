The sun had not been up long. It was one of those sunrises, common this time of year, where the harshness of the sun’s rays are diluted by the hazy feel in the air.

The sun had not been up long. It was one of those sunrises, common this time of year, where the harshness of the sun’s rays are diluted by the hazy feel in the air. You could look directly into the eyes of the beast, now resorted to nothing more than a giant tangerine in the morning sky. Myself, I was running late and still on the road.

It first appeared in the middle of the road, some 50 yards in front of me. I noticed immediately that this was something different. I slowed and reached over to the passenger seat, grabbed the camera and readied it, for I knew that I had something special here, or at least I think I did. But I was still unclear as to what it really was, only speculating that something was a little different.

Now to within 15 yards, the creature moved to the side of the road. It was at that point that I determined that the creature was an opossum. But it was not your ordinary possum. No, this one was solid black. No traces of gray or even the white face - it was entirely black.

Some problems did exist though in my attempt to document this oddity of nature. First, I was still in my rig. The other being that the possum was on the passenger’s side of the road.

Both make it difficult for getting a good photograph.

The creature then dipped off the side of the road into the tall roadside grasses. There was also a small drainage that was running with water right off the road. I prayed right there that the creature would show itself along side the running water, possibly offering the greatest of photographs. “Please show yourself. Please, Please.” But it didn’t show. I didn’t even see any kind of movement in the grasses. It had disappeared without a trace.

Now, breaking down the scene of events, I wondered what had actually happened. Did I really see what I had thought I seen? Was this really a possum after all? Let’s ponder again.

Physical shape and size, along with body language (movements), suggested possum all the way. I know for a fact that it was not a raccoon or a beaver. What else could it be? I have seen possums that were deeply black but still had the characteristic white face, never all black. So, with all that being said, I can’t say 100% that it was indeed a possum. I can however say I was 99% sure.

A short time after my possum encounter, I am at the edge of a field looking to photograph pheasants. The field was still holding corn stubble due to the delay in the spring planting season.

Soon I see a deer running through the field in my direction from left to right or east to west. Two more deer followed. I then see the reason for the quickened pace of the deer. It was a coyote, not far behind.

It was a half-hearted chase, for the coyote had probably determined that none of the deer were neither sick or injured, therefore rendering a full-hearted chase rather pointless.

The deer made it to the edge of the field that bordered a tiny woodlot and stopped. The deer looked in the direction of the coyote as if toying with him, “catch us if you can.”

The coyote stopped when the deer did and was now 40 yards in front of me. And that is the photo you see above. Once stopped, the coyote, not even out of breath, turned at looked directly at me.

Moving to the marsh, I see movement at the water’s edge. The animal is partially hidden by the tall reeds. It is a deer, a young buck as evidence by the small button antlers on top of its head. It remained motionless, obviously thinking that it was invisible to me. I took a few pictures and left the deer, still thinking it had not been seen.

After moving a few hundred yards further west I see a doe standing in the tall, tick-infested grasses. She is acting funny, funny in way that suggests that she has a young one near. I crouch and wait, hoping to get a glimpse of a young fawn or possibly a set of twins. It shows, it is a single fawn. But 30 yards away I see another doe and she too has a single fawn; both were trailing some ten yards behind their mothers.

***Fishing again and I set another personal Canton Lake record. Not long ago I set my personal best for crappie and earlier this week I added another. We all know the stunted bluegill situation at the lake, which means the fish are small. But I hooked into something different. I hope you can see the beauty in the photograph. The fish is a hybrid sunfish - a cross between a bluegill and green sunfish. Not sure what it weighed but it was 11 inches long and was released.

I leave you with a quote that sums it all up pretty good:

“We must age and weaken and die. What we are, and are not, is largely a product of the choices we make. We only live once and most of us don’t even do that”

-David Petersen, from his book On The Wild Edge – In Search Of A Natural Life.