LEWISTOWN-The June monthly meeting of the Lewistown Society for Historical Preservation will be held at 6:30 p.m. at the Lewistown Visitors Center, Wednesday,June 19, located at 222 South Main Street in Lewistown.

They invite all individuals interested in preserving Lewistown and Fulton County History to attend.

They are in need of volunteers to help them with their normal monthly activities such as cookouts and opening the museums and the Rasmussen Blacksmith Shop on a more regular basis.

They also need input on the types of programs local residents would like to see regarding events that have impacted Lewistown and Fulton County.

They’ve had a number of well received programs in the past including presentations on the Narrow Gauge Railway, Fulton County and the Civil War, and Abraham Lincoln in Fulton County.

Check out the meeting Wednesday June 19, 6:30 p.m. at the Lewistown Visitors Center.

Please enter the building from the alley at the rear of the Visitor Center.