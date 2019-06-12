Ronald J. “Joe” Grzanich, Jr., 48, of Pekin, passed away Saturday, June 8, 2019.

Joe was born Jan. 20, 1971 in Canton to Ronald J. Sr. and Sandy (Ward) Grzanich.

Surviving are his parents, Ron and Sandy Grzanich of Groveland; his sister, Sherry Lamb of Savannah, Georgia; three nieces and nephews, Cody Zinser of Elk Grove, California, Hannah Lamb of Alton and Austin Lamb of Savannah, Georgia; several aunts and uncles; and dozens of cousins.

He was preceded in death by both his maternal and paternal grandparents.

Joe worked as a facility technician at the Parker-Hannifin Corporation, whom he considered family, for over 27 years.

He was a very kind-hearted and generous man. Joe loved hunting and fishing, was a true “Jack of all trades” and was able to fix anything.

He was a member of Tri-County Catfish Association in Danvers.

A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, June 14, 2019 at Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 13, 2019,and also from 9 to 10 a.m. Friday, prior to the service. Burial will be in Springdale Cemetery in Peoria.

Memorials may be made to Tri-County Catfish Association, 601 E. Main St., Danvers, IL 61732.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.knappjohnson.com.