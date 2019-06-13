After dealing with a swollen river that flooded the Chautauqua Park theater, the Vermillion Players troupe was able to clean the place up and get the summer season started on time.

And the first play is a winner!

Under the direction of Anthony Gullo, Tony Award-winning musical “Guys and Dolls” has set the bar high for the rest of the three-show summer season.

For those who have seen the movie, which starred Frank Sinatra and Marlon Brando along with Jean Simmons, it is a story that centers on the underworld of the 1920s and 1930s in an entertaining style for those familiar with the works of Damon Runyon.

In fact, “Guys and Dolls” is based on two Runyon short stories, including “The Idyll of Miss Sarah Brown.”

A key factor in this production is Nick Feldman and his ability to really absorb the nuance of a Runyon character in manner and voice.

Feldman plays Sky Masterson, a gambler who makes peculiar wagers, such as which sugar cube will a fly land on. He makes a bet with Nathan Detroit, another gambler who is looking to run a floating crap game.

Detroit, played by Colton Cottrell, is in need of $1,000 to secure a place for the game. Through a series of situations that take place, Detroit bets Masterson that Masterson will not be able to take a particular lady to Havana, Cuba, for dinner.

That particular lady is Sarah Brown, played admirably by Samantha Farb. Miss Brown is a sergeant in an organization that translates into the Salvation Army, band and all. She minsters to sinners at Save-a-Soul Mission.

The idea that she would date a gambler seems ridiculous, but this is a comedy and such situations make the show.

Alas, Masterson does get Brown to Havana for dinner. And with it comes the realization that each has fallen for the other.

This will create an issue for Detroit, who is also dealing with a love interest. You see, Detroit needs that money for his crap game. There are also a lot of out-of-town players wanting in the game.

Detroit is also dealing with his fiance of 14 years. Meghan Harper snares the role of Adelaide, a singer-dancer at the Hot Box, with gusto. Harper’s accent and play to the audience is strong.

Adelaide’s news to Detroit is that she has told her mother that they have been married for some time, and have five kids.

This is a shock to Detroit, who has enough problems at the moment. This would include trying to dodge Lt. Brannigan, played by Meghan Briscoe, who is trying to keep the crap game from taking place.

One aspect of this production that really makes a difference is the effort provided by those in the supporting cast. It’s a nice mix of people who have been on stage before and those who are there for the first time.

Using what he has, Gullo has been magnificent in getting his pieces to fit nicely and pull off a rather difficult assignment quite well.

This is a musical, therefore it is important to have tunes that the audience will like. In this case, there are songs that should be recognizable, especially the classic “Luck Be a Lady.”

Frank Sinatra performed this in the role of Nathan Detroit in the movie. It also became one of his standards in his concerts.

Making up the cast for “Guys and Dolls” are Nick Feldman (Sky Masterson), Samantha Farb (Sarah Brown), Colton Cottrell (Nathan Detroit), Meghan Harper (Miss Adelaide), Cody Leach (Nicely Nicely Johnson), Brittany Roper (Benny Southwest), Chris Clemens (Rusty Charlie), Thomas McElwee (Arvide Abernathy), Jayne Tyler (Harry the Horse), Meghan Briscoe (Lt. Brannigan), Jacob Klein (Angie the Ox), Alisha Prunty (General Cartwright) and Jamie Martin (Big Jule). Making up the Mission Band are Hannah Jones, Gabe Montello and Abby Vernia. The gamblers are Michael Blackwell, Eric Lewis and Joe Nolan. The Hot Box dancers are Kassidy Alderman, Shannon Harback, Brittani Lawlis, Cori Martin, Breanna Weaver and Kylie Wunsch.

Gullo also directs the pit band, which is comprised of Tatum Joerndt, Tyrah Sexton and Natashia Nelson on flute, Natashia Nelson, Eliot Driver and Jude Vincent on clarinet, Natashia Nelson (alto saxophone), Eliot Driver (tenor saxophone and oboe), Kiara Price (bassoon), Clare Vogel (baritone saxophone), Casey Laughlin, Raeanne Masching, Macey Rice and Amy Zick (trumpet), Corbin Huber (trombone), Caitlyn Ricketts (horn), Abbi Orndorff (euphonium), Patrick Bromley (tuba), Ching I Kuo (piano) and Henry Woodburn (percussion).

“Guys and Dolls” will make its Chautauqua Park run today through Sunday with shows starting at 7:30 p.m. Doors will open at 6:30. Tickets may be purchased at the door with cash or check, or online (which includes a $1 processing fee). Tickets are $12 for adults, $9 for seniors (62 and older) and $6 for children 12 and younger. Children under 3 are admitted free of charge with a paying adult.