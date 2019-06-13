Thursday

Jun 13, 2019 at 5:00 AM


Illinois Farm Bureau® and COUNTRY Financial® are hosting another Skype Broadcast concerning Prevent Plant and MFP Update.

It's scheduled for today, (Thursday) June 13 at 1 p.m. 

 

COUNTRY Financial’s Doug Yoder, Crop Agency Manger, Marty McDonald, Sr. Crop Office & Field Claims Adjuster and Adam Nielsen, IFB Director of National Legislation will discuss:   

 

Late planting period for corn; 

Final plant dates for soybeans; 

Failed crop; 

Current weather conditions; 

Market Facilitation Program; 

Federal disaster assistance.

Please click on the Skype Broadcast Link https://join-noam.broadcast.skype.com/…/ec01479b1a59…/en-US/ to participate.

 

A link to watch the Skype Broadcast will be available at Fulton County Farm Bureau’s website fultoncfb.org and on their Facebook page following the conclusion of the live Skype.