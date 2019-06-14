Alexis Garlisch, a University of Iowa student from Havana, was one of more than 4,800 UI undergraduate, graduate, and professional students to participate in graduation ceremonies in May.

IOWA CITY, IOWA-Alexis Garlisch, a University of Iowa student from Havana, was one of more than 4,800 UI undergraduate, graduate, and professional students to participate in graduation ceremonies in May.

The UI's spring 2019 graduates had an average cumulative undergraduate grade point average of 3.16 on a 4.0 scale. In addition, 16 percent of the graduating class graduated with multiple majors and 355 undergraduates graduated with honors.