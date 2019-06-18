The Board of Education of Community Unit School District #3, Fulton County, met in a regular meeting on June 10, 2019 in the Cuba Elementary Library. President Sue McCance called the meeting to order at 6:30 p.m. with Mr. Corsaw, Mrs. Davis, Mrs. Deakin, Mrs. McCance, Mr. Wallace and Mrs. Wilson answering the roll call.

CUBA-The Board of Education of Community Unit School District #3, Fulton County, met in a regular meeting on June 10, 2019 in the Cuba Elementary Library. President Sue McCance called the meeting to order at 6:30 p.m. with Mr. Corsaw, Mrs. Davis, Mrs. Deakin, Mrs. McCance, Mr. Wallace and Mrs. Wilson answering the roll call.

President Sue McCance led the Board in the Pledge of Allegiance.

There was no recognition of public.

Under communications, Mrs. Simmons-Kenser shared the attendance reports from both buildings, shared Board meeting dates for the 2019-2020 school year, and passed out a technology report. She said the district’s Chromebooks will need to be updated as each Google license expires. Licenses will expire four to six years after the purchase of each Chromebook.

The board went into executive session at 8:49 p.m.

ACTION TAKEN AFTER CLOSED SESSION: The regular session minutes and closed session minutes of the May 13 meeting were approved as presented. The bills of the school district for the month of May and early June were approved in the amount of $190,355.44. Other items approved under consent agenda were participation in the National Treasurer’s bond; initial Triple I registration and lodging expenses for Board and Administration of $5,872.00; 2019-20 Student Handbook changes, Board expenses to attend the Western Division Governing Board Meeting in Macomb for $140.00; new Kindergarten report card that aligns to the state KIDS assessment.

Under the Superintendent’s report, Mrs. Simmons-Kenser shared an updated summer maintenance report. Important repairs to be completed this year are partial road repair and a drainage project, both at the Middle-Senior High School. The transportation shed will receive a new roof, the Elementary School will get new steps and railing at the front entrance, and other smaller projects will be done as well. Mrs. Simmons-Kenser spoke of a company who gives free assessments of buildings. This company is comprised of engineers who recommend updates and then manage all projects. Board members expressed interest in hearing a presentation regarding this assessment. The district’s financial report was briefly discussed. End of the year fund balances will be adequate, but the transportation fund will be a little low until state funding is vouchered.

Under new business, the board accepted the resignations of Cindy Wright, for the purpose of retirement, and Elise Bayler, second grade teacher. Employed by the board were: Billie McKenzie as student teacher/Elementary teacher; Tiffany Titlow as MS/HS PE and Health teacher; Kenna Robinson and Theresa Goforth as cooks at the MS/HS; Nicole Ledbetter as the Accounts Payable/Accounts Receivable bookkeeper; Matthew Peirce as head coach, Toshio VanMiddlesworth and Dustin Perrine as assistant coaches, all, for the Junior High football Co-op with Spoon River Valley and Lewistown; Joe Brewer as the assistant Varsity football coach; and Wanda Boyer as a bus driver, all for the 2019-20 school year. Zach Ross and Jimmy Bloomer were approved as volunteers for the Varsity football team. The Board approved a 3 percent increase in salary for the following non-union district employees: Charlotte Linder, Dawn Mustered, Mark Thompson, Mark Mathis, Jeff Braun, and Angela Simmons-Kenser, as well as an hourly increase in salary for Jodee, Mathis, all for the 2019-20 school year.

The board adjourned at 11:07 p.m.

The next regular meeting will be held on Monday, July 8, 2019 at 6:30 p.m. in the Elementary Library, 652 E. Main St., Cuba.